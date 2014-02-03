Ad
euobserver
Schaeuble (c) with Jeroen Dijsselbloem (r), who chairs eurozone finance ministers' meetings (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Third Greek bailout to be worth €10-20bn

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Greece's third bailout is in the making, with a German finance ministry paper leaked to Der Spiegel putting the price tag at €10-20 billion.

In a separate interview with Wirtschaftswoche magazine out on Monday (3 February), German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also said there will be a new Greek package, but noted it will be "far smaller" than the two previous ones, which totalled €240 billion in loans.

Talk about a third bailout resumed last week at a finance ministers' mee...



