Third Greek bailout to be worth €10-20bn

Greece's third bailout is in the making, with a German finance ministry paper leaked to Der Spiegel putting the price tag at €10-20 billion.

In a separate interview with Wirtschaftswoche magazine out on Monday (3 February), German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also said there will be a new Greek package, but noted it will be "far smaller" than the two previous ones, which totalled €240 billion in loans.

Talk about a third bailout resumed last week at a finance ministers' mee...