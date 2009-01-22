Ad
euobserver
Mr Trichet - ready to take on new banking responsibilities (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Banks ask ECB for help in eastern Europe

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

In a fresh plea for aid from the European Central Bank (ECB), nine leading international banks that operate in central and eastern Europe have joined forces in asking for greater help in the region.

The banks argue that funds to boost liquidity and restart lending should not be limited to the new EU member states however, but instead should also be offered to states beyond the bloc, such as Serbia and the Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.

"We fought for 50 years, many of us,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Trichet - ready to take on new banking responsibilities (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections