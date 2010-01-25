EU business leaders criticise 2020 consultation procedure

European business organisations have voiced strong criticism over the recently expired consultation period for the EU's 2020 Strategy, a process designed to give European stakeholders a say in the bloc's new 10-year economic plan.
With original expectations for an October 2009 start, the consultation period eventually kicked off on 24 November last year, allowing organisations and individuals a total of seven weeks to make submissions via the internet before the 15 January deadline.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here