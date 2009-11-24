Brussels starts work on new 10-year economic plan

The European Commission launched a public consultation period on Tuesday (24 November) on a new 10-year economic plan for the European Union.

Still grappling with the fallout from the global financial crisis, the EU hopes the plan will help tackle pressing issues such as rising unemployment and return the bloc to solid economic growth in the longer term.

The final date for submissions is 15 January 2010, after which the commission will then finalise a detailed proposal to be su...