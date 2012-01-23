Deal sought on delayed EU derivatives law

Finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (24 January) may agree on a compromise deal put forward by the Danish EU presidency on a delayed EU bill regulating trading in derivatives, the sticking point being how much power to give to the responsible new EU authority.

The draft law was initially tabled by the European Commission in 2010, two years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the bail-out of AIG - financial institutions which had been at the forefront of 'derivatives' ...