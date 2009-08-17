Airbus loan fuels EU-US trade dispute

US officials have criticised a UK decision to lend money to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on the eve of a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling about aircraft subsidies.
"The commitment of launch aid, or any other form of preferential financing, by any of the EU member states would be a major step in the wrong direction," the Office of the United States Trade Representative said on Friday (14 August).
"We want to resolve the problem of WTO-inconsistent aircraft subsidies,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
