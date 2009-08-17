Airbus loan fuels EU-US trade dispute

US officials have criticised a UK decision to lend money to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on the eve of a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling about aircraft subsidies.

"The commitment of launch aid, or any other form of preferential financing, by any of the EU member states would be a major step in the wrong direction," the Office of the United States Trade Representative said on Friday (14 August).

"We want to resolve the problem of WTO-inconsistent aircraft subsidies,...