Commissioner Reding argues that further telecoms liberalisation is required for greater broadband penetration (Photo: Notat)

Broadband penetration in EU good, but not good enough says commission

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Northern Europe is a world leader in broadband internet deployment, with Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands all achieving penetration rates of over 30 percent by the end of 2007, according to European Commission figures.

The UK, Belgium, Luxembourg and France, are hot on the top four's heels, each of which have penetration rates above those of the US or Japan.

Information society commissioner Viviane Reding was proud of the advances in broadband adoption in much of the ...

