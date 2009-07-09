Ad
euobserver
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will be hoping the G8 meeting will deflect attention away from personal scandals (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

G8 agrees climate targets but wider deal unlikely

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Leaders from the Group of Eight industrialised nations on Wednesday (8 July) agreed a list of targets designed to mitigate climate change. But prospects appear slim of securing a wider deal with developing nations – including some of the world's largest emitters.

The G8 leaders meeting in L'Aquila, Italy, for three days of meetings (8-10 July), agreed they must contain global temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the first time the developed countrie...

Green Economy
