G8 agrees climate targets but wider deal unlikely

Leaders from the Group of Eight industrialised nations on Wednesday (8 July) agreed a list of targets designed to mitigate climate change. But prospects appear slim of securing a wider deal with developing nations – including some of the world's largest emitters.

The G8 leaders meeting in L'Aquila, Italy, for three days of meetings (8-10 July), agreed they must contain global temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the first time the developed countrie...