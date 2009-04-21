Commission to proceed with hedge-fund proposals

The European Commission still intends to publish controversial proposals next week on the regulation of hedge funds and private equity, despite sharp criticism from European Socialists that the plans are inadequate.

In a letter sent this week to commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, three leading Socialists including the president of the Party of European Socialists, Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, and the chair of the European parliament's economic committee, Pervenche Berès, attacked the im...