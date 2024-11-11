Ad
In the past 15 years, nearly 100,000 jobs have been lost within the steel sector alone while total production dropped by 30 percent between 2008 and 2023. Losing the steel sites risks adding fuel to Europe’s rising far-right populism, as experts warn “part of the reason that people vote for the far-right is the impact and threat of deindustrialisation” (Photo: Periódico Resumen)

How an EU-brokered deal saw a collapse in Europe's steel plants

by Wouter van de Klippe, Amsterdam,
One of the biggest steel companies in the Czech Republic faces a severe financial crisis, worsened by alleged mismanagement, high energy costs, and decreased steel demand.

With layoffs, insolvencies, and closures impacting thousands across central Europe, unions and leaders are pushing for a comprehensive EU-backed Steel Action Plan.

Wouter van de Klippe is a freelance journalist covering labour mobilising, social, economic, and environmental justice, and social movements.

