How an EU-brokered deal saw a collapse in Europe's steel plants

One of the biggest steel companies in the Czech Republic faces a severe financial crisis, worsened by alleged mismanagement, high energy costs, and decreased steel demand.
With layoffs, insolvencies, and closures impacting thousands across central Europe, unions and leaders are pushing for a comprehensive EU-backed Steel Action Plan.
Wouter van de Klippe is a freelance journalist covering labour mobilising, social, economic, and environmental justice, and social movements.