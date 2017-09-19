Ad
euobserver
Monsanto, the US mega-firm known for genetically modified crops and glyphosate weedkillers, is often mired in scandal. (Photo: Felix Kindermann / Campact)

Analysis

Bayer-Monsanto merger could harm EU food sector

Green Economy
Health & Society
Business
by David Burrows, Brussels,

Mega-mergers in the food and farming sector have become commonplace, but EU competition laws do little to help commissioners keep check on the impact this could have on the environment, public health, and food security.

"These companies are pushing at an open door," says Angela Wigger, an associate professor at the department of political science at Radboud University in the Netherlands.

Wigger has studied the European Commission's record when it comes to merger proposals, and she...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyBusinessAnalysis

Related articles

Seven of 28 EU states give feedback on glyphosate plan
From Borgen to Brussels: Who is the new EU competition commissioner?
Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study
EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'
Monsanto, the US mega-firm known for genetically modified crops and glyphosate weedkillers, is often mired in scandal. (Photo: Felix Kindermann / Campact)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyBusinessAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections