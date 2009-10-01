ECB adds pressure for early exit strategies

European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet has said economic exit strategies should start "at the latest in 2011" following a meeting of the euro area's 16 finance ministers on Thursday (1 October).

"Its important in our view that exit strategies start when the recovery does," he told journalists in Gothenburg, Sweden, in order to convince businesses and citizens that governments will reverse the huge debt build-up currently underway.

However the group's chairman, Luxem...