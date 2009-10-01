Ad
euobserver
Trichet says exit strategies should be implemented in 2011 at the latest (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

ECB adds pressure for early exit strategies

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet has said economic exit strategies should start "at the latest in 2011" following a meeting of the euro area's 16 finance ministers on Thursday (1 October).

"Its important in our view that exit strategies start when the recovery does," he told journalists in Gothenburg, Sweden, in order to convince businesses and citizens that governments will reverse the huge debt build-up currently underway.

However the group's chairman, Luxem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Trichet says exit strategies should be implemented in 2011 at the latest (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections