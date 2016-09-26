Ad
euobserver
VW promises to "inform customers online via a single, clear and transparent multilingual website" (Photo: Brett Levin)

VW website to inform European consumers about cheating

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Volkswagen will set up a single website to inform European consumers about cars equipped with cheating software, the carmaker told the European Commission in a letter seen by this website.

Francisco Garcia Sanz, member of the company's board of management, wrote that the company would “reinforce communication towards our customers via personal contacts within our dealership and in direct communication with the Volkswagen Group”.

“We will also inform customers online via a single,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Search for VW compensation larger in EU than in US
EU urges consumer groups to go after VW
VW: EU's action plan is 'nothing new'
VW promises to "inform customers online via a single, clear and transparent multilingual website" (Photo: Brett Levin)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections