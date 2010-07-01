Brussels in fresh push to end EU patent saga

In a bid to bring down translation costs for European businesses and help them compete on the world market, the European Commission has suggested EU governments should accept patents in English, French or German.

On Thursday (1 July), the EU's internal market commissioner Michel Barnier said the current situation was "unacceptable."

"Europe cannot be competitive if it is 20 times more expensive than in the US to patent an invention," the Frenchman told journalists at a news confer...