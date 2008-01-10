EU to pursue partnership with China on Africa

EU development commissioner Louis Michel revealed on Wednesday that the European Commission's wants to build a partnership between the EU and China on Africa.
His comments come amid Europe's growing concern that China is exercising too much influence on the resource-rich continent and that the EU has been too slow off the mark.
"The aim is to reinforce the partnership with China in Africa, as Africa has become a sought-after continent rather than a seeking continent," said Mr Mic...
