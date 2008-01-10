Ad
euobserver
Mr Michel predicts China's "idyllic" relations with Africa will eventually come to an end (Photo: European Commission)

EU to pursue partnership with China on Africa

Green Economy

EU development commissioner Louis Michel revealed on Wednesday that the European Commission's wants to build a partnership between the EU and China on Africa.

His comments come amid Europe's growing concern that China is exercising too much influence on the resource-rich continent and that the EU has been too slow off the mark.

"The aim is to reinforce the partnership with China in Africa, as Africa has become a sought-after continent rather than a seeking continent," said Mr Mic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Michel predicts China's "idyllic" relations with Africa will eventually come to an end (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections