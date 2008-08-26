EU public blames own governments for bad economy

Amid increasing signs of a worsening European economy, a survey has found that citizens in large EU countries are mainly blaming their own governments, but the European Central Bank is also becoming a target for discontent.

The IMF is to shave its July estimate for the eurozone's growth this year from 1.7 percent to 1.4 percent in its autumn World Economic Outlook due in October, according to an official quoted by Reuters, while cutting its 2009 forecast from 1.2 percent to 0.9 percent....