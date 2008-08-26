Ad
euobserver
The IMF is to shave its estimate for the eurozone's growth (Photo: European Community)

EU public blames own governments for bad economy

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Amid increasing signs of a worsening European economy, a survey has found that citizens in large EU countries are mainly blaming their own governments, but the European Central Bank is also becoming a target for discontent.

The IMF is to shave its July estimate for the eurozone's growth this year from 1.7 percent to 1.4 percent in its autumn World Economic Outlook due in October, according to an official quoted by Reuters, while cutting its 2009 forecast from 1.2 percent to 0.9 percent....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The IMF is to shave its estimate for the eurozone's growth (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections