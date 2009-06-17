EU trade talks with Peru continue despite government violence

A coalition of development NGOs has expressed concern at the European Commission's decision to continue negotiations on a free trade agreement with Peru this week, despite government attacks on indigenous protesters in the country earlier this month that resulted in over 30 deaths.
In a recent letter sent to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, a coalition of NGOs called for the talks - currently taking place in Bogota, Colombia - to be suspended.
"Peru has entered...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here