Ad
euobserver
Consumers will be able to override the safety limits (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels pumps down the volume on music players

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Music fans that like to pump up the volume on their iPods will soon no longer be able to rock out quite as much, as the European Commission, concerned about hearing damage caused by personal music players, is set to impose volume limits.

New default settings on the devices will limit volumes to within safe exposure levels, the EU executive announced on Monday (28 September).

"It's easy to push up the sound levels on your MP3 player to damagingly loud levels, especially on busy str...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Consumers will be able to override the safety limits (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections