Brussels pumps down the volume on music players

Music fans that like to pump up the volume on their iPods will soon no longer be able to rock out quite as much, as the European Commission, concerned about hearing damage caused by personal music players, is set to impose volume limits.

New default settings on the devices will limit volumes to within safe exposure levels, the EU executive announced on Monday (28 September).

"It's easy to push up the sound levels on your MP3 player to damagingly loud levels, especially on busy str...