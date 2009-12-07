Ad
euobserver
Poland wants an impact assessment before the EU makes the leap to a 30 percent emissions cut (Photo: Matthew McDermott)

Poland attempts to delay Europe's CO2 reduction target

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Polish EU affairs minister, Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, said on Monday that Europe cannot jump up to a 30 percent C02 reduction target at the UN climate summit in Copenhagen.

Such a move can only done following an impact assessment, something that was agreed by EU states in 2008.

"A target of reducing emissions 20 percent higher than the EU can not be decided only at the political level at Copenhagen, but must be based partly on the basis of the impact assessment that European Comm...

