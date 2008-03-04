Emissions permit auctioning key concern of eastern Europe

European environment ministers gave broad backing to a far-reaching package of climate change proposals from the European Commission, although most new member states from eastern Europe are worried about their industries having to buy emissions permits.
Ministers from each of the European Union's 27 member states backed the 'big issues' of cutting emissions and greater energy efficiency, but a split roughly between western European member states and those from eastern Europe seems to be...
