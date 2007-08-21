Ad
"This is not a question of trade, but of health", says the EU trade commissioner (Photo: EUobserver)

EU hits back at China's accusation over hazardous products

by Renata Goldirova,

Amid growing concern about the safety of a series of Chinese products in recent weeks, the European Union has rejected a claim from Beijing that the bloc's response is politically motivated to protect its market.

"The allegation that European companies' action against toxic Chinese goods is politically motivated and shows bias against China is totally false", EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson said in statement on Monday (20 August).\n \n"This is not a question of trade, but of heal...

