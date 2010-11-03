Merkel deals blow to EU tax idea

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is opposed to the concept of EU tax-raising powers, dealing a major blow to such ideas, proposed only last month by the European Commission.

Ms Merkel's comments, delivered during a one-day working visit to Belgium on Tuesday (2 November), carry particular weight as Berlin is the largest net contributor to the EU budget.

"I am against the introduction of an EU tax," she told journalists, laying down a marker for the imminent debate on...