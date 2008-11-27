Ad
euobserver
The cost of fighting this crisis must not be a worse crisis in the future, said president Barroso (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Commission unveils €200bn stimulus plan

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Warning of the risk of a vicious cycle of recessions crashing upon Europe's shores if nations did not act swiftly, the European Commission on Wednesday called upon the EU's member states to back a €200 billion stimulus package that involves a mix of increased public spending on green initiatives, tax cuts and soft loans for industry.

However, economists worry whether all countries will be able to contribute and whether the amount, which package together stimulus sums already announced b...

