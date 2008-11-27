Commission unveils €200bn stimulus plan

Warning of the risk of a vicious cycle of recessions crashing upon Europe's shores if nations did not act swiftly, the European Commission on Wednesday called upon the EU's member states to back a €200 billion stimulus package that involves a mix of increased public spending on green initiatives, tax cuts and soft loans for industry.
However, economists worry whether all countries will be able to contribute and whether the amount, which package together stimulus sums already announced b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here