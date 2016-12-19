European maladministration helped cause Dieselgate

An inquiry committee of the European Parliament has found that member states broke EU law by failing to implement rules on car emissions.
The committee, which investigated the role of EU and national authorities in events leading up to Dieselgate, also identified five accounts of maladministration by member states, and three cases of maladministration by the European Commission, it said in a draft report to be published on Monday (19 December).
The committee concluded that nation...
