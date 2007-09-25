Ad
euobserver
The new two-euro coin has a map of Europe going further East, but excludes Turkey (Photo: European Commission)

Turkey cut out of new euro coins map

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Member states have modified the original version of a new euro coin design - already in circulation - by cutting Turkey off the map aimed at representing larger Europe.

Initially, the European Commission had proposed to change the map of Europe currently seen on the ten-cent to two-euro coins into a larger one going east to the Caspian Sea and including Turkey, the Financial Times wrote on Tuesday (25 September).

But while it does go further East and includes part of Russia, the m...

