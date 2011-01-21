UK: Northern summit was not anti-European

Downing Street has said that a special summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders on trade, innovation and quality of life, in London on Thursday (20 January) does not signal lack of confidence in EU structures.

The event had an EU-wary flavour.

No EU officials were invited. The host country, the UK, is led by the eurosceptic Conservative Party. Out of the nine countries that took part, only Estonia and Finland use the euro. Iceland has started accession talks, but EU officials believe ...