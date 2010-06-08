Ad
The commission has concerns over data provided by Bulgaria (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Member states back tougher powers for EU statistics body

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have thrown their support behind plans to hand Eurostat - the bloc's statistics agency - tougher auditing powers, five years after member states first rejected similar proposals.

The political agreement reached in Luxembourg on Tuesday (8 June) highlights recent frustration at unreliable data from Athens, with the European Commission now signaling it has doubts over the accuracy of the figures coming out of Bulgaria.

EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn welcome...

