MEPs back translation rights for EU citizens in criminal trials

An overwhelming majority of MEPs in the European Parliament's civil liberties, justice and home affairs committee on Thursday (8 April) backed plans to secure EU citizens interpretation in their own language when facing criminal trial in another EU member state.
A German football fan arrested in Spain or an Italian tourist involved in a traffic accident in Sweden would, under the proposed rules, have the right to interpretation during an inquiry, for example during police questioning an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.