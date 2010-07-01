Ad
Airbus may have to pay back over €3 billion in illegal subsidies (Photo: airbus.com)

US wins Airbus subsidies case against EU

by Valentina Pop,

European aircraft giant Airbus received illegal EU and national subsidies from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, the World Trade Organisation ruled on Wednesday (30 June), in a long-standing case filed by the US and its aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

In the final ruling, the expert panel confirmed US complaints filed six years ago that the EU and some of its member states had provided "prohibited export subsidies" that violate WTO agreements.

It also agreed with the US that the ef...

