Mr Orban has used his two-thirds majority in the Hungarian parliament to pass a number of controversial measures (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

Hungary to present changes to media law

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Hungarian government has agreed to come forward with amendments to a controversial new media law that has caused widespread condemnation and largely overshadowed Budapest's first month at the helm of the rotating EU presidency.

Following a meeting between EU and Hungarian experts on Monday (7 February), the Hungarian government said it would send a first draft of alterations to the European Commission for analysis by 10 February.

"The next step will be to study carefully the...

Mr Orban has used his two-thirds majority in the Hungarian parliament to pass a number of controversial measures (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

