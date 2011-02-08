Hungary to present changes to media law

The Hungarian government has agreed to come forward with amendments to a controversial new media law that has caused widespread condemnation and largely overshadowed Budapest's first month at the helm of the rotating EU presidency.
Following a meeting between EU and Hungarian experts on Monday (7 February), the Hungarian government said it would send a first draft of alterations to the European Commission for analysis by 10 February.
"The next step will be to study carefully the...
