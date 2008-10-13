Euro area states harmonise bank rescue plans

An unprecedented extraordinary meeting of eurozone leaders in Paris has given the green light to a set of synchronised moves by member states to boost confidence in the financial sector and save failing banks with public money.
"We cannot have a healthy economy and sustainable growth unless we have a solid financial sector," said French President Nicolas Sarkozy on late Sunday (12 October), after the hastily arranged summit of the 15-strong euro area.
The crisis talks aiming to a...
