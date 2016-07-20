Ad
euobserver
Citizens visiting the JRC's emissions lab in Ispra. MEPs had their own tour of the facilities (Photo: European Commission)

'Many questions remain' on role of EU in Dieselgate

by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

Members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal still have many questions about the role of the European Commission, the committee's chairwoman Kathleen Van Brempt told this website on Wednesday (20 July).

She spoke to EUobserver after returning from Ispra in Italy, where a delegation of MEPs visited the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the commission's in-house science body. The two-day visit marked the last official activity of the committee before the s...

Citizens visiting the JRC's emissions lab in Ispra. MEPs had their own tour of the facilities (Photo: European Commission)

