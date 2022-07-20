EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan

The European Commission will present on Wednesday (20 July) a new plan to reduce gas consumption by industry and consumers in a bid to prepare for "a likely deterioration" — or a full cut-off of Russian gas flows this winter.

Gas flows from Russia to the Baltic countries, Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland have completely stopped, while supply to Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy has been recently reduced — prompting the EU executive to argue that "there is no reason to believe th...