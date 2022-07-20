Ad
euobserver
The new 'demand-reduction plan' comes amid concerns over gas flow disruptions via the Nord Stream 1 (Photo: Jasmine Halki)

EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission will present on Wednesday (20 July) a new plan to reduce gas consumption by industry and consumers in a bid to prepare for "a likely deterioration" — or a full cut-off of Russian gas flows this winter.

Gas flows from Russia to the Baltic countries, Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland have completely stopped, while supply to Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy has been recently reduced — prompting the EU executive to argue that "there is no reason to believe th...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

