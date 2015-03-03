Ad
euobserver
Gas will continue to flow to Ukraine and the EU until the end of March (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Ukraine and Russia strike fragile deal on gas deliveries

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Ukraine and Russia struck a deal on Monday evening ( 2 March) securing gas deliveries to Ukraine and the EU until the end of march, provided that Ukraine pays in advance.

The talks were held in Brussels and mediated by energy union commissioner Maros Sefcovic after accusations from both sides last week threatened to disrupt gas deliveries from Russia.

Russian gas giant Gazprom threatened to divert supplies to rebel-held areas in Eastern Ukraine because Kiev authorities had stoppe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Brussels wants stronger role in gas deals
Gas will continue to flow to Ukraine and the EU until the end of March (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections