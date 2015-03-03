Ukraine and Russia strike fragile deal on gas deliveries

Ukraine and Russia struck a deal on Monday evening ( 2 March) securing gas deliveries to Ukraine and the EU until the end of march, provided that Ukraine pays in advance.

The talks were held in Brussels and mediated by energy union commissioner Maros Sefcovic after accusations from both sides last week threatened to disrupt gas deliveries from Russia.

Russian gas giant Gazprom threatened to divert supplies to rebel-held areas in Eastern Ukraine because Kiev authorities had stoppe...