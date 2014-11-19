Disease that affects one in ten adults in Europe is neglected

European countries give too little attention to the growing health problem of life-threatening lung diseases that affects one in ten European, says a lung advocacy group seeking to raise awareness of the problem on World COPD Day (19 November).

COPD - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - is an irreversible and sometimes life-threatening condition that interferes with normal breathing. The primary cause of COPD is tobacco smoke - either through tobacco use or through second-hand smoke...