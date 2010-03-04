Ad
euobserver
Barroso, and others, say political will is essential if the plan is to succeed (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Lukewarm reception for EU's 2020 plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Reactions to the European Commission's communication on a new economic strategy for Europe have so far proved to be lukewarm, at best.

While a list of targets advocating higher employment, greener growth and greater research spending have met with general approval, few feel confident they can actually be achieved by means of an EU plan.

"For me this is like a broken record. I've heard it for 10 years. It's all words and no substance," Daniel Gros, director of the Centre for Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Barroso, and others, say political will is essential if the plan is to succeed (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections