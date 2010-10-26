Brussels keen for EU states to bury nuclear waste

Imminent EU proposals will call on member states to define national strategies for the storage of radioactive waste, emphasizing the advantages of deep burial underground.
"To ensure the implementation of internationally endorsed principles and requirements for spent fuel and radioactive waste management, the proposed Directive makes them legally binding and enforceable," says a draft copy of the proposal seen by EUobserver.
The European Commission is set to publish the EU Direc...
