euobserver
Flood victims in Pakistan (Photo: Oxfam International)

EU overcomes objections on Pakistan trade plan

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union on Thursday endorsed proposals to offer a substantial new trade pact to Pakistan in the wake of the country's disastrous floods, overcoming objections from a handful of EU states who worried their textile industries could be hurt by such a move.

The bloc is to offer the Asian nation increased market access to the EU for certain imports "to be implemented as soon as possible" and offer the country participation in the bloc's Generalised System of Preferences Plus schem...

