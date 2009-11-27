Michel Barnier to take over internal market portfolio

Frenchman Michel Barnier will take charge of the internal market portfolio in the next European Commission, a post that will include oversight of the EU's financial sector.

The announcement by commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Friday (27 November) is likely to cause alarm in some European capitals, especially London, where the words ‘French' and ‘regulation' are considered to go hand-in-hand.

Talk of a separate portfolio for financial affairs had been doing the rounds...