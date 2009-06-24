Ad
euobserver
Crucial data is left out of the Belgian report says the commission (Photo: European Community)

Commission slams Belgian budget report for lack of detail

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission wrapped up its initial assessment of member state budgetary reports on Wednesday (24 June), but called on the Belgian government to resubmit a new report this autumn due to a lack of detail in its most recent offering.

"The absence of crucial information in the programme, such as the expenditure and revenue ratios, has hampered the possibility of assessing the credibility of the deficit and debt targets in the programme," the commission said in a statement.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Crucial data is left out of the Belgian report says the commission (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections