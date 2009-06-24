Commission slams Belgian budget report for lack of detail

The European Commission wrapped up its initial assessment of member state budgetary reports on Wednesday (24 June), but called on the Belgian government to resubmit a new report this autumn due to a lack of detail in its most recent offering.

"The absence of crucial information in the programme, such as the expenditure and revenue ratios, has hampered the possibility of assessing the credibility of the deficit and debt targets in the programme," the commission said in a statement.

<...