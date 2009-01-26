Ad
euobserver
Protests continued over the weekend in Iceland (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

Iceland government in trouble over finance crisis

by Andrew Willis,

Iceland's commerce minister, Bjorgvin Sigurdsson, stepped down Sunday (25 January), just three days after prime minister Geir Haarde said he would not be seeking re-appointment while simultaneously calling for early elections in May.

The north Atlantic island has witnessed rolling protests in recent weeks as angry citizens demanded the government resign over the country's failing economy sparked by a collapse of the nation's banks last October.

Mr Sigurdsson is the first top-leve...

