The perfect crime? Pesticides - low risk, minimal sanctions

The crime is simple: buy non-authorised chemicals from China for €14 per litre and sell them on the European black market for five times the price.

Deduct costs for packaging and transport and the net profit will be close to €70 on each litre, according to Europol, the EU's crime-fighting agency.

A single shipment of 160 tonnes generates €11.2m. Tax-free and almost completely risk-free. It's a crime we can hardly see, and it very rarely comes to court.

"The risk of being ar...