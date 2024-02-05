EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts

The European Commission is expected to back a 90 percent net cut to emissions by 2040 on Tuesday (6 January).
The target is on the lower end of the EU's scientific advisory board's recommendations, which called for a reduction of between 90 and 95 percent.
According to a leaked draft circulated before the announcement, the EU would endorse a "net cut", meaning that actual emissions cuts are complemented by technologies that reduce pollution, like so-called Carbon Capture and Stor...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
