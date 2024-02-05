EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts

The European Commission is expected to back a 90 percent net cut to emissions by 2040 on Tuesday (6 January).

The target is on the lower end of the EU's scientific advisory board's recommendations, which called for a reduction of between 90 and 95 percent.

According to a leaked draft circulated before the announcement, the EU would endorse a "net cut", meaning that actual emissions cuts are complemented by technologies that reduce pollution, like so-called Carbon Capture and Stor...