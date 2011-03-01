EU ministers blow cold on tougher energy efficiency targets

EU energy ministers faced criticism on Monday (28 February) over a decision to ease up on tougher EU energy efficiency targets, even as turmoil in Libya kept oil prices hovering around the $100-a-barrel mark.

Speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament on the same day, EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard added to pressure saying an EU pledge to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent over the next decade lacked sufficient ambition.

Instead a 25 percent cut, based on 1990 le...