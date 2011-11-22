Hungary reaches out for ‘precautionary’ EU-IMF rescue

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund have confirmed that Hungary has approached them seeking “precautionary” assistance as its borrowing costs climb.
The bloc and the Washington-based lender on Monday acknowledged that they had received a request from Budapest for help, although no details or projections of the required funds were revealed.
The move is a sharp U-turn on the part of Prime Minister Victor Orban conservative and staunchly nationalistic government.
