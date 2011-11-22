Ad
Orban and EC President Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Hungary reaches out for ‘precautionary’ EU-IMF rescue

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund have confirmed that Hungary has approached them seeking “precautionary” assistance as its borrowing costs climb.

The bloc and the Washington-based lender on Monday acknowledged that they had received a request from Budapest for help, although no details or projections of the required funds were revealed.

The move is a sharp U-turn on the part of Prime Minister Victor Orban conservative and staunchly nationalistic government.

