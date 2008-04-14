EU tightens air quality rules

European governments on Monday (14 April) adopted a new directive that aims to limit the amount of particles in the air that can cause a range of health problems, from asthma to bronchitis.

Under the new directive on air quality, which was approved by environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg, member states are to establish a limit of 25 micrograms per cubic metre on the average concentration of dust particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

The new rules require t...