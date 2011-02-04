Ad
Mr Buzek: 'The private sector alone cannot finance all energy projects Europe needs' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU parliament chief: energy security needs public money

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's multi-billion-euro needs for energy infrastructure and new technologies cannot be funded only by the private sector, European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek has said, in a position putting him on collision course with Germany.

"We need both: regulation and money. The annual EU budget for energy today is €20 million. It's negligible, if we compare it to what a few kilometres of pipeline cost," the Polish politician told EUobserver in an interview on Thursday (3 February).

