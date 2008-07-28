Ad
euobserver
The EU and Latin America banana war seems to have come to an end (Photo: EUobserver)

Trade talks win lease of life on EU subsidy plan

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

A late intervention by World Trade Organsation chief Pascal Lamy on Friday (25 July) has saved global trade talks from collapse for now, suggesting fresh cuts in farm tariffs in return for access to industrial goods markets in the developing world.

The Lamy proposals would see the European Union reduce support for agriculture that is the most trade-distorting by 80 percent, matched by a cut of 70 percent by the United States.

Additionally, the EU would lower tariffs on farm produ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The EU and Latin America banana war seems to have come to an end (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections