EU imposes stricter sanctions on illegal fishing

EU ministers on Tuesday agreed on tougher penalties for illegal fishing, in a bid to stem the rapidly depleting stocks of some high-value species such as cod and bluefin tuna.

A system of points and warnings will be put in place, similar to the one applying to car drivers. After four consecutive infractions, fishers will have their boats banned from EU waters.

In addition, countries that have not introduced effective controls may be made punished with reduced fishing quotas and s...