Ad
euobserver
Sanctions on illegal fishing have so far been minimal and have had no impact on profits (Photo: Commission)

EU imposes stricter sanctions on illegal fishing

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

EU ministers on Tuesday agreed on tougher penalties for illegal fishing, in a bid to stem the rapidly depleting stocks of some high-value species such as cod and bluefin tuna.

A system of points and warnings will be put in place, similar to the one applying to car drivers. After four consecutive infractions, fishers will have their boats banned from EU waters.

In addition, countries that have not introduced effective controls may be made punished with reduced fishing quotas and s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Sanctions on illegal fishing have so far been minimal and have had no impact on profits (Photo: Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections