Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen

The Hydrogen Europe industry association is lobbying top EU officials to weaken a key climate-focused law known as the Renewable Energy Directive, a new report of NGO Global Witness revealed on Friday (11 June).
The Renewable Energy Directive provides a set of requirements for companies to ensure production of hydrogen is sustainable. It also includes renewable hydrogen, explicitly as a means of meeting the sectoral target for renewables in the transport sector.
The law is under r...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
